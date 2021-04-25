Jackson native named Nat’l Park Service Regional Comptroller

ATLANTA — The National Park Service (NPS) today announced the selection of Kandice Smith as the new South Atlantic-Gulf regional comptroller based in Atlanta, effective April 25.

“In her time with the National Park Service, Kandice has exhibited sound financial management and leadership skills,” said Regional Director Stan Austin. “Her business acumen and expertise are eclipsed only by her commitment to helping the region uphold its fiduciary responsibility.”

“I am very honored to have been selected as regional comptroller for the South Atlantic-Gulf Region,” Smith said. “I look forward to serving our parks, programs, partners, and the American people.”

As regional comptroller, Smith will provide financial oversight, policy guidance and management for a $515 million annual budget covering 74 national parks and multiple programs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Together, these sites contribute more than $5 billion to local economies annually.

Since 2019, Smith has served as the NPS deputy regional comptroller with responsibility for budget formulation and execution processes, fiscal operations, reimbursables and travel. During this period, Smith also served as the acting chief of administration and business services for Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Before joining NPS, Smith spent more than a decade with the Department of Defense (DOD) where her breadth of experience extended from the Pentagon to the tactical level overseeing financial operations at several Army installations. As a budget/financial analyst, Smith managed complex budgets up to $2.8 billion and performed functions ensuring regulatory compliance on resource forecasts, estimates and submissions for multiple military installations. She participated in several high visibility projects aimed to determine the Department’s future needs and requirements. During her DOD career, Smith also served as a special assistant to a commanding general for the U.S. Army Materiel Command.

Smith’s 17-year federal career began with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation where she participated in the closing of financial institutions and the Small Business Administration (SBA) for which she analyzed financial data to determine the creditworthiness of applicants and their ability to repay SBA loans.

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics with an emphasis in accounting and business administration from Tougaloo College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University- Texarkana. Smith is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a graduate of Leadership Greater Huntsville/Madison County’s Connect Emerging Leaders program in Alabama.

Smith is an avid volunteer, traveler, health enthusiast, and aspiring chef. She and her husband Delmon Smith have one son.