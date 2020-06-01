Jackson neighborhood celebrates graduates with drive-by parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- When it seemed all was lost for the Class of 2020 at Forest Hill and Terry High School, one neighborhood came together to give the students a graduation they’ll never forget.

The community’s 15 graduates were driven around the neighborhood and escorted by Jackson police and the Hinds County Sheriff Office Sunday evening while neighbors cheered them on.

The president of the Neighborhood Association decided to give students a chance to be recognized for all of their hard work in the classroom and in quarantine.