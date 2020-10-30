Jackson neighborhood surprises sanitation workers with ‘Thank You’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson community stepped up to say ‘Thank You’ to the people who pick up trash.

The neighborhood association surprised workers Thursday morning with signs and balloons. The community also pooled together donations to purchase gift cards for each worker to buy lunch.

Workers also received faces masks and hand sanitizer.

