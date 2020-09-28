Jackson neighborhood to host voting drive September 30th

Voting signs in front of the 315th Precinct in Madison (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Washington Addition Neighborhood Association will host a drive-thru “Get out the Vote” event on Wednesday, September 30, in Jackson.

The event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Sherria Chicken Coop parking lot at 1505 University Blvd., Suite G.

