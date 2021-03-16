Jackson neighbors brace for severe storms on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe weather approaching Mississippi, Jackson neighbors are taking precautions ahead of the storms.

One neighbor, Brenda Hughes, cut limbs from the trees in her yard on Tuesday. She said she has seen her fair share of storms in the city and has bunkered down at home in the past.

After Hurricane Katrina, Hughes said she’ll never take the chance of riding a storm out at home again.

“With all the trees around here, I’m scared. If a tornado comes, trees will come on houses, and we will get blocked in the neighborhood. So I got a room in Clinton in one of the motels there,” she explained.

You can download the free WJTV 12 News app to keep up with the latest in news and weather.