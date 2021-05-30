Jackson neighbors call on crews to repair road after being waitlisted for years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Potholes are the name of the game when driving around Jackson and the neighbors of Vernon Addition say they’ve been living with it far too long.

Marion Dunbar Street is practically undriveable. Neighbors said they’re tired of it and most of all, hurt that half mile east improvements have been made that seem like they’re in a different city.

Neighbors are asking to be treated the same regardless of the neighborhood they live in.

“They had us on a waistlist and I called back about a year later, they said that we was number 53 and that they was gone be coming down the line to get us. That’s been about ten years now, so I don’t understand why they can’t come. I never missed paying my taxes. I do everything that is required of me for me to ask for what I want. I ain’t asking them to give me nothing I’m just asking them to come fix the street,” said Pastor Earnest Smith.

The pastor has lived there for 46 years and said the street has been like that this entire time. There will be a community meeting held on Wednesday, the pastor and Councilman Stokes said they plan to invite the public works director to discuss solutions.