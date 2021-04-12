Jackson neighbors concerned about street races at night

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors said they’re frustrated with street racing and loud gatherings that are happening weekly in the city.

Some people have almost gotten hit while traveling from I-55 to Northside Drive by racers. They said Jackson police should do more to stop the street racing from happening.

“If they gave out more tickets and tried to control the traffic, then yes, but I also think that we can use speed bumps in this area so that the cars would have to slow down,” said Patricia Ice, a Jackson neighbor.

Ice said it’s gotten to the point that she fears driving at night.

Jackson police said they’re aware of racing happening in the community, and they have an operation in place to address it.

“Crime shifts, and a lot of these violations that people may not be aware of are misdemeanors, and you know we’re dealing with the consent decree, and a lot of that goes into this whole thing,” said Officer Sam Brown.

In February 2021, Jackson police issued more than 200 tickets for speeding in the Fondren area. Homeowners said much of the issues have died down, and they plan to meet with Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Police Chief James Davis about solutions.