Jackson neighbors continue to deal with storm damage aftermath

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson braces for thunderstorms Sunday night, community members are still affected by last Tuesday’s storms. Some are without power and others are still facing issues with debris and it’s causing major concerns.

Five days after the storm and the people of Jackson are still rebuilding. With progress still underway some are still without answers, businesses said they’ve lost out on sales but most of all they’re losing out on supporting their workers.

“It hurts us and it doesn’t only hurt us as a business, but also our team members. We have families that work for us we have college students we have people that need their income so now we’ve been closed for five days that’s literally 3 to 4 team members a day that are missing out on pay for those days due to this, so it’s also us trying to figure out to assist our team members for the loss of pay that their losing,” said Tkeyah Williams, owner of Mama Natures Juice Bar in Fondren.

While some believe the city is doing the best it can, others believe the city could do more.

“The power company had a crew come through here and cut all the limbs where they could get to the lines and all the debris is still on the sidewalk and up in my yard, nobodies picked it up yet and I hadn’t heard anything from the city. Are they planning on cleaning this stuff up it’s up in my yard it’s blocking the whole side walk side walk our brand new side walk is blocked with logs and im just in awe of whose gone do what,” said Jack Myers, State Street neighbor.

People who are still suffering say they simply want to know what the cities plan is

Citizens hope normalcy will come by Monday with the City’s help. If not, people said they plan to get creative with their rebuild.