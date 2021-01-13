Jackson neighbors continue to experience water main breaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you live in parts of Jackson, you may have experienced water breaks or low water pressure in your neighborhood. City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams provided helpful tips on what to do when this happens.

Angela Evans, who lives in Jackson, said she stays prepared for water main breaks in her area.

“I usually save up water. I have a few gallons of water, and I have a few family members that live in other parts of the city. So if it breaks here, it’s probably good somewhere else and vice versa,” said Evans.

In less than 48 hours, crews worked to fix a water main break on Greymont Avenue and Capitol Street. Evans said she appreciates the crews working quickly.

“I occasionally see them here, and there and taking action to try and address the problem whether it’s water or sewer, and we’re not the only place that’s having this problem. It’s all over Jackson.”

In South Jackson, Dr. Williams said the Public Works Department works is actively watching water conditions.

“Most of that area is off of Raymond Road and McDowell Road, and the emphasis is on Forest Hill Road between Forest Park Drive and where they intersect. We are actively looking at that issue and trying to resolve it and mitigate it as quickly as we can,” he explained.

The constant change in temperatures from hot to cold could cause more breaks soon.

“As the temperature rises also, we are possibly going to see more breaks in the system, and we just need to know where they are.”

Dr. Williams said if you notice a problem in your area, you can call 311 to report it.

“If they have any issues with low water pressure, no water, or they see any breaks in the street just call our 311 system, and we’ll put them on our list to prioritize and get to them as quick as we can.”

