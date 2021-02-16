Jackson neighbors experience low water pressure, city-wide boil water alert issued

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the extreme cold weather and low temperatures, Jackson leaders said the city’s water treatment plants are experiencing an inability to maintain pressure in the distribution system. Until adequate system pressure is restored, some areas may experience low to no water pressure.

The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued city-wide precautionary boil water advisory until further notice. The advisory affects 43,000 customers to the city’s drinking water system.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.