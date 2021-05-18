Jackson neighbors frustrated with ongoing water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many neighbors are frustrated with the water situation in the City of Jackson, and they want a permanent fix. This comes after two wells on the Jackson Maddox Well Water System went offline.

One homeowner, Joe Mitchell, has had to deal with little to no water in her home for about four days. She said the experience is frustrating.

“You would call to the water company, and they would transfer you to one company to another. And then when you do get someone, they would talk so fast that they don’t give you time to ask a question or receive an answer. I had a problem with that,” she said.

Councilman Aaron Banks said the City Council is committed to working toward a permanent solutions.

“We need to make sure that we identify a fix, and as far as I’m concerned, this is priority. Water is a big necessity, and I understand how tired people are because every time there’s a problem in the system, South Jackson feels the brunt,” he said.

Mitchell said she is praying that she will be able to live without a boil water notice or low pressure in her home soon. If you have water in your home, the city is asking you to conserve it.