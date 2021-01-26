Jackson neighbors line up for COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People lined up to get their coronavirus vaccines at Smith-Willis Stadium in Jackson. While certain demographics are still under-represented, state health officials are doing everything they can to do to get all Mississippians vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, data from the Mississippi State Department of Health showed at least 175,000 Mississippians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 18,000 Mississippians have received their second dose.

Art Minton has lived in Jackson all his life. He said he appreciates the accessibility of the drive-thru sites that are close to home.

“It was smooth as silk. Great. The state’s doing great. The system is working,” he said.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs previously highlighted geographic and racial disparities. Black Mississippians make up only 16 percent of the vaccines giving in the state.

With appointments at Mississippi’s drive-thru clinics limited, the message still stands among state health leaders: Be patient.

“It means my life is going to get back to normal soon,” said Minton.

MSDH recommends waiting at least two weeks after your first dose before making an appoint for your second dose.