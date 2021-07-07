Jackson neighbors react to proposal to have National Guard help stop crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After several violent crimes in the City of Jackson this week, leaders are looking for help. One City Councilman said bringing in the National Guard may be a good idea, and the majority of neighbors 12 News spoke to on Wednesday agreed.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes recently discussed the need for the National Guard during a City Council meeting. One neighbor, Judy Lambert, believes the guard could help fix the problem.

“If the boots on the ground is what it’s going to take to stop this madness going on everyday and every night, then put them out there,” she said.

Lambert said it’s not okay to be fearful of your neighbors.

“All you hear is shooting, and you don’t even go outside to see if you’re father, mother, brother, or sister that’s been shot, because you don’t want to get shot yourself.”

Richard Nelson, who lived in Gary, Indiana, said the National Guard’s presence had a positive impact on the crime there.

“They did have the state troopers and National Guard on every two or three blocks, and they would pull you over and tell you, ‘You need to get where you need to be,’ and it kind of brought the crime down,” he explained.

However, some people believe that an increase in visibility of Jackson police officers would be best. One local pastor said that more police presence is not the only option.

“We need to learn how to love and forgive one another. All the murders would cease, and the crime would diminish overnight if we got out of the building and went into the streets to preach,” the pastor said.

12 News reached out to the Governor’s Office about the proposal to bring in the National Guard to Jackson. We have not heard back at this time.