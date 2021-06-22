Jackson organization, concert promoter partner to address HIV/AIDS epidemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and Xperience Jxn Entertainment will join forces to address the rising HIV/AIDS epidemic impacting the state of Mississippi.

AHF, the world’s largest non-profit HIV/AIDS service provider, Xperience, and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) will provide opportunities for individuals across Jackson to have access to free, rapid, confidential HIV testing by receiving a voucher to get a free ticket to the up-coming August 28 hip-hop concert reunion featuring legendary hip-hop artists, 8 Ball & MJG, Run B, Scarface, Mystikal, Ying Yang Twins, and Queen Boyz.

“Our experience across the globe has shown us that utilizing the arts and entertainment as a means of reducing stigma around HIV, and creating more access to testing, has been very successful, stated Imara Canady, Chair, Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition powered by AHF. “HIV is continuing to rage out of control throughout Jackson, especially impacting black Americans, so we are pleased to partner with Yolanda to meet our community where they are at, educate them around HIV, get them tested, and offer a fun event, to thank them for taking the right step in taking control of their health and getting tested.”

According to recent statistics by the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), the state has the sixth-highest rate of HIV in the country, and Jackson remains inundated with new cases.