Jackson organizations observe ‘Giving Tuesday’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson has a lot on its plate this month, but in a good way. Giving Tuesday kicks off the holiday season, which means that you’ll find people scattered across the metro at Kroger and Walmart stores, ringing bells and collecting kettle donations.

Michelle Hartfield explained its mission toward the people who benefit from the services Salvation Army provides.

“To feel that love and to know that they are worthy and accepted,” Hartfield said. “They’re more than their circumstances. WE want to continue to be a hand up and not a hand out.”

Salvation Army is not the only organization, the Mississippi Museum of Art is also getting involved.

“The museum also has programs that work with people who have alzheimers or are living with cancer working with art therapists,” Betsy Brantley, the museum director explained. “So there are a lot of things that you might not expect an art museum to do.”

The museum’s board will be matching every dollar donated on Giving Tuesday, and every cent will go to the museum and the programs that it offers.

If you’d like to make a contribution to the Salvation Army, please visit their website.

If you’d like to make a contribution to the Mississippi Museum of Art, please visit their website.

