Jackson Parks and Rec releases summer schedule

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Jackson’s Department of Parks & Recreation will continue to evaluate events scheduled from June 3rd through August 29th. Most of the events have been canceled with the exception of the following:
- Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament: May 22nd – rescheduled to August 7, 2020
- Movies in the Park and Drive-in events will be offered with social distancing and limited spaces. The schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
- Fireworks Event: June 27, 2020 – Fireworks at Smith-Wills Baseball Stadium will take place with COVID-19 restrictions strictly enforced.
- The Feeding Program will continue Monday – Friday, from 12 Noon to 1:00 p.m. for youth aged 18 and under at the following locations:
- Westside Gymnasium| 1450 Wiggins Road Jackson, MS 39209| 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Battlefield Park Community Center|953 Porter Street Jackson MS 39204 |12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Vergy P. Middleton Community Center| 3971 Flag Chapel Road Jackson MS 39213|12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Grove Park Community Center| 4126 Parkway Ave Jackson MS 39213|12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Canceled Events:
- All White Party – May 23rd
- Blues in the Park – June 20th Summer Enhancement Program (canceled)
Closed facilities & sports events:
- Community centers, gymnasiums, parks/playgrounds, splash pads, and pools will remain closed.
- Sports events previously scheduled to take place at these facilities have also been canceled.
Open facilites:
- Per the Executive Order, Golf Courses and Tennis Centers have been open since May 16, 2020 with restrictions and guidelines.
- Walking trails are open at all park facilities.
- Buddy Butts Park will be open for walking, Go-Karting, and RC Flying, however, soccer fields and bathrooms will remain closed.
Youth Baseball will be permitted with COVID-19 guidelines and policies strictly enforced.
Mynelle Gardens will be open June 5th with limited capacity and social distancing rules in
place. The garden can host events of up to 25 people outside.
The Westbrook House will remain closed.