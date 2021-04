JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will host a hiring fair on Tuesday, May 4. The event will be held at Sykes Gymnasium in Jackson from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The following positions include:

Summer lifeguards

Summer lifeguard managers

Splashpad attendees

Part-time summer counselors

Maintenance workers

Interviews will be conducted on site.