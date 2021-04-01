Jackson Parks & Rec to host summer program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the City of Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Programming Division announced its Summer Program will run from June 7 through July 23. The seven-week program is for children ages six to 12-years old.

The program will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will consist of recreational activities, educational enrichment, and guest speakers.

According to the City of Jackson, all COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, and masks must be worn at all times. Parents must provide transportation to the site, a healthy lunch/snack in an insulated lunch bag, and a water bottle for their child each day.

Registration Date: April 5 th until all slots are filled Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



· Registration Location: City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation Administrative Office 1000 Metro center Mall Suite 104 Jackson, MS 39204



Registration Requirements: Boys and Girls ages 6 – 12 121 Immunization Compliance Form or Birth Certificate $110.00 (money orders only) per location, per child $10.00 (cash only) program t-shirt per child



Summer Program Sites

Battlefield Community Center 953 Porter Street | Jackson, MS 39204



Grove Park Community Center 4126 Parkway Avenue | Jackson, MS 39213

