Jackson Pastor Dies from Covid-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Rev. Winfield Bracey died from the coronavirus on Friday April 10, 2020. George Jones III, Pastor Bracey’s step son says this isn’t a coincidence.

“For a man to live the life that he did and practice what he preached, I just think that is very significant and very fitting.”

Pastor Bracey suffered from vertigo and was experiencing nausea and lack of appetite which are things he dealt with in the past. His wife insisted that he go to the hospital and a few days after being admitted doctors decided to test him for covid-19. Jones tells me that he is unsure as to where Bracey might have contracted the virus because he showed no signs before going to the ER.

Before becoming a pastor, Bracey was a mortgage banker and a server in the church as an associate minister and trustee. Jones adds that his dad is one of the first black mortgage bankers in the state of Mississippi.

To honor the life of Rev. Winfield Bracey there will be a public viewing on Friday from 8 A.M. – 6 P.M. at The Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home. 3580 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209

A grave side funeral service will follow at 11 A.M. on Saturday at the Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens. 4000 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39209

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES WILL BE IN FULL EFFECT TO HELP PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS.