Jackson pastor sues city council members over garbage contract dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -Pastor Dwayne Pickett of New Jerusalem Church has filed a lawsuit against Ward 6 and Ward 7 City Councilman and Councilwoman Aaron Banks and Virgi Lindsey because of allegedly false bribery claims.

Pickett says Councilman Aaron Banks started rumors that he offered Banks $20,000 for a vote regarding National Waste United contract. He says Banks also told Councilwoman Virgie Lindsey that he offered him $50,000 for a vote and she later told Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The contract in question is with National Waste United, a company Pickett thought was best for the sanitation workers.

Pickett says the last time he and Banks had a discussion was in August, and that discussion was about FCC Environmental Services; one of three firms that responded to the city‘s request for proposals for a solid waste contract.

Pickett says it’s a painful situation because he and Councilman Banks’ friendship runs 20-plus years. “I can’t even fathom in my mind why he would make such an accusation. It has literally kept me up at night” said Pickett.

“It’s pretty serious to me because it has to do with my profession, has to do with my future, has to do with people trusting what I say and what I do” added Pickett as he expresses why clearing his name matters.

Pickett’s attorney, Tremarcus Rosemon with Rosemon Law Firm says he’s prepared to take the steps necessary to clear his client’s name.

“Mr. Banks and Miss Lindsey will have an opportunity to answer the allegations. If neither Mr. Banks or Mrs. Lindsey is in the position to do so, then my client and I will continue to proceed strongly with litigation to recover damages which were caused by their defamation” said Rosemon.

In response, Councilman Aaron Banks released this statement.

“It is unfortunate that as leaders we find ourselves here, when there are so many other issues that we must bring relief for. The gun violence, crime and homicides, along with sewer overflows and water leaks that constituents face everyday is the priority of my office. However, I look forward, and I am anxious for the truth to come out in court.”

“I am a bit surprised that this lawsuit was filed, simply because it is a substantively without merit, and a distraction from the actual business of government. But now that I have been named, I anticipate that you will see a vigorous defense, and to that end would refer further comment to my attorney.“

Currently, waste management will collect the city’s garbage through March 2022.