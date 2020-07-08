Jackson People’s Assembly on Policing on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson People’s Assembly in partnership with the City of Jackson will host a virtual People’s Assembly on Policing. The event will be on Saturday, July 11, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Organizers said the purpose of the discussion is to provide an opportunity for Jackson neighbors to discuss the current state of relationships with law enforcement in the city and to explore new opportunities to redefine policing and safety.

“The Jackson People’s Assembly is excited to host this very important forum at this very important time in our state and in our country. We know that Jackson can create a model of public safety for the rest of the state, if we work together and put families first,” said Candace Abdul-Tawwab, People’s Assebly event chairperson.

“This is a family friendly event and all residents of Jackson are encouraged to attend, including young people, immigrant community members, and our community members that have been denied the right to vote because of their former incarceration. Every Jacksonian’s voice matters in creating a better quality of life for us all,” said People’s Assembly co-chair Rukia Lumumba.

Click here for more information.

LATEST STORIES: