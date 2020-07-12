Jackson People’s Assembly on Policing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson People’s Assembly hosted a virtual People’s Assembly on Policing today.

This People’s Assembly provided an opportunity for Jacksonians to discuss the current state of relationships with law enforcement in the city and to explore new opportunities to redefine policing and safety.

While the assembly took place on Zoom, the family of Mario Clark held a protest at Jackson police headquarters. The family of Mario Clark say he was a victim of police brutality in February of 2019.

“Any citizen out there that goes and commit a homicide and you at the same you will be arrested because that’s law. So I don’t understand the difference and what you all are waiting on. It’s been 17 months and we still haven’t received the medical records” said Malcolm Elder, the brother of Mario Clark.

Clark died in February of 2019 and on the night of the incident, his family called Jackson police to help them transport Clark to the hospital. They say he suffered from schizophrenia. According to family members, police used excessive force, despite Clark already being restrained. The Hinds County coroner ruled his death a homicide.

An internal affairs investigation ended with the officers involved being fired for not filing reports about the incident but was reversed by the civil service commission.

On Friday, former JPD Officer Myron Smith was fired for violating departmental policies and procedures as shown in this video.

During the assembly, one of the slides explained Jackson’s new Use of Force Policy, so people can know what police can be held accountable for.

In the policy, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba banned the use of chokeholds, knee on neck or any other use of force that limits a person’s ability to breath.

We reached out to the City of Jackson and Jackson Police for a comment on the protest at JPD headquarters. We are waiting to hear back from them.