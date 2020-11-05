Jackson police: 11-year-old killed after driver loses control of vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 11-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday, November 4. The incident happened on Canary Place near Hickory Drive just before 12:30 p.m.

Police said 11-year-old Ashton Chapman was hit by a sedan after the driver lost control. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he later died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: