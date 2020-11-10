Jackson police add new squad cars to fleet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department added two dozen new squad cars to its fleet on Tuesday.
The vehicles will be equipped with computers and dash cameras.
JPD also added a utility terrain vehicle, which will be used for special operations or events.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch: You don’t have to like golf to be impressed by this hole-in-one at the Masters
- In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father
- Walmart teams with GM to test autonomous deliveries
- Man, woman injured in shooting on Willow Creek Drive in Jackson
- Indianapolis Zoo welcomes new 6-foot-tall giraffe calf