Jackson police add new squad cars to fleet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department added two dozen new squad cars to its fleet on Tuesday.

The vehicles will be equipped with computers and dash cameras.

JPD also added a utility terrain vehicle, which will be used for special operations or events.

