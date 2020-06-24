Jackson police arrest 3 in connection to home invasion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested three men in connection a home invasion. The incident happened on June 4, 2020, at a home on St. Andrews Drive.

Police said 22-year-old Jordan Collins has been charged with home invasion, kidnapping and auto theft.

Ryan Luckett, 18, and Joshua Watson, 22, have both been charged as accessories to the crimes.

Jordan Collins

Ryan Luckett

Joshua Watson

