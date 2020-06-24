Jackson police arrest 3 in connection to home invasion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested three men in connection a home invasion. The incident happened on June 4, 2020, at a home on St. Andrews Drive.
Police said 22-year-old Jordan Collins has been charged with home invasion, kidnapping and auto theft.
Ryan Luckett, 18, and Joshua Watson, 22, have both been charged as accessories to the crimes.
