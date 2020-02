PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a motorist in Pearl for driving excessively over the speed limit on I-55.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, an officer made an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the officer was only able to get the vehicle’s tag information.

JPD notified the Pearl Police Department about the driver, and they later located the vehicle. The original officer responded to the Pearl Police officer’s location and arrested the driver for a traffic violation.