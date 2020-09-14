Severe Weather Tools

Jackson police arrest sexual battery suspect

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a sexual battery case.

According to investigators, Jimmie Owens, 30, has been charged with sexual battery. The incident happened in early September and involved a female minor.

