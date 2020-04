JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in February 2020.

Robert Martin, 28, and Desmond Green, 39, are both charged with capital murder in the death of Nicholas Robertson.

Police said Robertson was shot on Florence Avenue on February 13. He later died at the hospital.

Martin and Green were both captured with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.