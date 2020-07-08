Jackson police arrest woman for shooting boyfriend during fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman for allegedly shooting her boyfriend during a fight.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Claiborne Avenue. Police said 28-year-old Brandy Reed has been charged with domestic aggravated assault.

At last check, the victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

#JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 2:30am in the 500 block of Claiborne Ave. An adult male suffered a gunshot wound following an altercation with his girlfriend. His condition is stable. Suspect, Brandy Reed-28, was arrested for domestic aggravated assault. pic.twitter.com/HRu633S84e — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) July 8, 2020

