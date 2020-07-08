Jackson police arrest woman for shooting boyfriend during fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman for allegedly shooting her boyfriend during a fight.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Claiborne Avenue. Police said 28-year-old Brandy Reed has been charged with domestic aggravated assault.
At last check, the victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital.
