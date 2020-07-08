Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Jackson police arrest woman for shooting boyfriend during fight

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman for allegedly shooting her boyfriend during a fight.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Claiborne Avenue. Police said 28-year-old Brandy Reed has been charged with domestic aggravated assault.

At last check, the victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories