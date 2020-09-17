Jackson police respond to call about man walking outside with gun

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police blocked off part of Prentiss Street near First Avenue on Thursday. They received a call about a man walking outside with a gun.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots around 1:30 p.m. So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police reopened Prentiss Street to drivers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories