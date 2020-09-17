Jackson police respond to call about man walking outside with gun

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police blocked off part of Prentiss Street near First Avenue on Thursday. They received a call about a man walking outside with a gun.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots around 1:30 p.m. So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police reopened Prentiss Street to drivers.

BREAKING NEWS ALERT 🚨: @JacksonMSPolice have blocked off Prentiss St. past First Ave. with guns ready as a scene unfolds by Capitol St. #FocuaedOnYou pic.twitter.com/XjgiM3JnPp — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) September 17, 2020

LATEST STORIES: