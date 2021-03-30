Jackson police chief addresses crime in city after string of shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating three Monday night shootings, and community members are looking for answers and solutions to the rising crime rate in the city.

Police Chief James Davis said any shooting incident is unnecessary. He said it’s difficult to prevent shootings before they happen.

According to the chief, the department is working to saturate the streets and working through operations to prevent crimes. Chief Davis said the tactics are working, but people have to take responsibility and walk away from conflict.

“People are living on the edge. They are shooting people they have conflict with, but we want to let the citizens know we are doing everything we can to prevent crime by having heavy police presence throughout the city,” he stated.

So far, the city has recorded 35 homicides in 2021. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the city is looking at data about the youth curfew. He said the curfew is necessary until teens can get back to organized activities.