Jackson Police Chief explains ‘mistake’ of displaying rocket launcher in recent crime briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police Chief James Davis is responding to why a rocket launcher which has been in the evidence department for a number of years appeared during a news conference Tuesday in reference to recent police activity. It’s all part of the debate between the city council, the public, and JPD on how the department is planning to combat crime.

The site of this military made rocket launcher weapon caused shock waves in the community all the way up to the city council. It turns out the firearm has been with JPD for multiple years and Chief James Davis is calling its display a mistake.

Former Jackson Police Spokesperson Tyree Jones, now with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook stating this rocket launcher displayed by JPD in no way relates to crime today. It’s been “off the streets for several years”, adding “you can’t present an instrument of this magnitude and not give more information”.

“It was moved to display for the Media by mistake,” Chief Davis explained. “The rocket launcher was placed in an area where we have all the evidence we collected with all the operations last year.”

It’s unclear how this mistake was made with some online claiming it’s been in the department for more than 20 years, and JPD made no attempts on Wednesday to clarify its case keeping it tied to recent operations.

“We have a lot of different operations that are going on at this time,” Public Information Officer sam Brown stated at the conference. “We have operation safe street, we have operation New Years Eve. As well as Operation Stay at Home Order, a lot of these weapons were confiscated during these operations. This is a result of some of that work our officers are doing in the field.”

This misinformation spread all the way from the public to city council members getting calls from very concerned people who want more accountability.

“I did have constituents call me and say we got people with rocket launchers in Jackson,” Councilman Aaron Banks of Ward six responded. “And so the Narrative needs to be more about solutions rather than tactics.”

Chief Davis also gave details on where he’s been the past couple of weeks with people not seeing him at the last two law enforcement committee meetings or holding news conferences on rising crime.

“I took off a week and when I took off a week there was a meeting held and I didn’t know anything about the meeting,” Chief Davis argued. “It would be great to have meetings when I’m here to address whatever concerns. Because I’m in meetings in Wards all across the city when I don’t see anyone else.”

Chief Davis argued he told the Mayor about his time off plans two weeks prior, but this communication never made it to the city council or his own team.

“I’m not sure of that, I’m not sure,” Officer Brown stated when we asked why the Chief did not attend the Jan. 27. meeting.

“I feel some type of way when we call these meetings and the Chief is not present,” Councilman Banks told Deputy Chiefs in an opening statement that same night. “And we’re not able to hear from him.”

At the most recent council meeting Cheif Davis was in attendance and tells us the department is working closely to develop more operations and plans to combat gun violence and drugs in the streets of Jackson.