Jackson police cracking down on careless and reckless driving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting immediately, Jackson police will conduct an operation to put a handle on careless driving.

According to the City of Jackson, the police department received several calls from citizens in reference to multiple automobiles driving careless and reckless on city streets in “convoys.”

The city warned drivers if caught, they will be charged with careless driving or reckless driving. Violators’ cars will be towed and an appropriate citation will be issued.

If you are aware of this activity or you witness this activity, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

