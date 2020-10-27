Jackson police discuss operation with federal partners

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police will hold a news conference at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

Leaders with the department will discuss an operation with its federal partners.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories