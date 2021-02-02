Jackson police discuss recent gun violence in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department held a news conference on Tuesday to discuss recent gun violence in the city. In January 2021, there were 13 homicides in Jackson.

According to leaders with the department, multiple divisions have worked to get guns and drugs off the streets. Jackson police said several operations, including Operation Safe Streets, Operation New Year’s Eve, Operation Safe Highways and Operation Safe Shop, aimed to keep citizens safe.

The news conference starts at 2:00 p.m.