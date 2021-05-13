Jackson police hold memorial service for fallen officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Jackson Police Department hosted its annual memorial service for its fallen officers.

The memorial brought together friends and families of the 17 fallen officers, who belonged to JPD. Members of the department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office also attended the event.

Former Judge William L. Skinner remembered his father who was killed in 1971 and other officers he knew personally.

“From my father on down, I knew every police officer that was killed in the line of duty. So it’s sad. I either went through the academy with them, worked on the shift with some, or they were in my court. I knew everyone of these guys,” he said.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said it’s important to hold annual memorials so loved ones can know that the officers are remembered.