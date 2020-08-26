Jackson police identify suspect wanted for July murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect wanted for murder in the death of James Curtis Haley, 40.
Investigators said Christopher Jenkins, 44, shot and killed Haley on Maria Drive in July 2020. The victim was found near in the roadway near a parked vehicle.
If you know where Jenkins is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
