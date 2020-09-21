Jackson police investigate 2 deadly weekend crashes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two deadly crashes that happened on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

The first crashed happened in the 4600 block of Highway 80 West, just after 9:00 p.m. Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to investigators, a pickup truck collided with the rear of a sedan, later flipping and catching fire. The driver of the truck died at the scene, and the driver of the second vehicle did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

The second crash happened in the 800 block of Flag Chapel Road, just before 11:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles were also involved in this crash.

According to investigators, the vehicles collided head-on and left the road. The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene.

The cause of both crashes is still under investigation.

