Jackson police investigate 2 early Monday morning shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two early Monday morning shootings.

The first shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lynch Street. Police said a man suffered a graze wound after his vehicle was shot into. Investigators said the victim drove to Riverview Drive where police were called. The suspect and motive are unknown in this case.

The second shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the 3600 block of Fonaine Avenue. The man was shot in the leg while sitting outside of his home. Police said the shot was fired from an unknown location. The victim is expected to be okay.