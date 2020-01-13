Jackson Police investigate 2 overnight shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department identified the suspect in the triple shooting on Del Rosa Drive.

17-year-old Caleb Lewis has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was located shortly after the shooting.

Investigators said the vehicle that was shot into and also believed to be the vehicle which the victims occupied, had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction days prior. Police said additional charges are possible.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Coroner identified the suspect who was shot and killed on Colonial Circle Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Bryant Lamone Robinson of Canton.

Investigators have identified a person of interest and are working to locate that individual. A motive remains unknown.

Photo of Bryant Robinson; Courtesy: Family of Robinson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings.

The first shooting happened on Colonial Circle near Old Canton Road just before 10:00 p.m.

Investigators said the male victim was killed after an unknown suspect exited a white sedan and fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection.

Police said the suspect fled west on Colonial Circle.

UPDATE: Victim is male and is deceased. An unknown male exited a white sedan and fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle while he was stopped at the intersection. Suspect then fled west on Colonial Cir. Currently there is no motive. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) January 13, 2020

The second shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the 3900 block of Del Rosa Drive.

Police said a man was shot multiple times inside his car. At last check, he was in critical condition. The suspects fled in an unknown white SUV.

Investigators said two additional wounded males arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. Their injuries are believed to be related to the Del Rosa Drive shooting. Their conditions are unknown at this time.