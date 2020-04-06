Jackson Police investigate 5 overnight shootings; Police believe incidents are connected

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating five shootings that happened overnight. Two of the shootings were fatal.

The first incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Highway 80. The victim was shot multiple times inside a vehicle and died from his injuries. Another man was also shot, but he is expected to be okay.

The second shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the 5100 block of Ginger Drive. A juvenile male was injured after several shots entered the home. His injury was not life-threatening.

A third incident happened at Berwood Apartments in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. A juvenile male was fatally wounded after multiple shots were fired into an apartment unit.

The fourth shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m. in the 2400 block of Williamson Avenue. A man was injured after multiple shots were fired into a home. Two vehicles were also damaged by multiple rounds. Police said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Another home was shot into just after 5:00 a.m. in the 3900 block of Parkway Drive. No one was injured during that incident.

According to JPD, partial descriptions of more than one vehicle were obtained that appear similar in at least three of the shootings. Police are still working to find out the motive for the shootings. They believe each of these incidents are connected.

If you have any information on the shootings, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).