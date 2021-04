JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect after a bank was robbed Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the robbery happened just before 11:00 a.m. at BancorpSouth on Canton Mart Road. The suspect entered the bank, demanded cash and got away in a light colored sedan.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).