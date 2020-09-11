Jackson police investigate deadly crash on Millsaps Avenue

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday, September 10.

The crash happened at Millsaps Avenue and West Street during the evening. The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories