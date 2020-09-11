Jackson police investigate deadly crash on Millsaps Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday, September 10.
The crash happened at Millsaps Avenue and West Street during the evening. The victim has not been identified.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
