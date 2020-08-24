Jackson police investigate deadly shooting at I-55 motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting on Saturday, August 22. The shooting happened at a motel in the 6100 block of I-55 North around 4:00 a.m.

Police said the victim, 38-year-old Tommie Anderson, was shot by another man inside a motel room after a dispute. The suspect ran away from the scene, and Anderson later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators said the suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark colored pants and a dark colored cap. He was running southward on I-55 W. Frontage Road.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES: