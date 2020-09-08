Jackson police investigate deadly shooting on Johnston St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Police said 19-year-old Darrius Lockhart was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Johnston Street. He died at the scene.

Investigators said several shots were heard by neighbors. There’s no suspect information or motive at this time.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

