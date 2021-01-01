Jackson police investigate double homicide on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a double homicide that happened on New Year’s Eve.
According to Officer Sam Brown, the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on Hair Street. The victims have not been identified.
There’s no suspect information or motive at this time.
There were 129 homicides in the City of Jackson for the year 2020.
