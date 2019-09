JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting on Derrick Street.



The department says it happened on 400 block just after 8 p.m.



A 46-year-old man was shot several times and found lying in the road.



The suspect is believed to also be a male wearing dark clothing and ran away on foot.

JPD blocking off Derrick St. near Bailey Ave. after a 46-year-old man was shot dead.



The motive is unknown, and JPD says this marks the 62nd homicide in Jackson this year.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.