Homicide at Krystal in Jackson on June 10, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the city’s 60th homicide of 2021.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the incident happened at Krystal on Ellis Avenue around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police have not released the motive for the shooting.