Jackson police investigate homicide of transgender woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There has been a push to classify one of Jackson’s 13 homicides as a hate crime. Last month, a transgender woman named Dominique Jackson was found shot and killed in her car.

A friend of Jackson, Shameka Miller, said she does not want this case to be forgotten. Since the homicide on January 25, there has not been any movement in the case.

Miller believes the only reason she was killed is that she was transgender.

“Over the course of time, we’ve had multiple transgender crimes throughout our city, and it seems to me that the City of Jackson is ignoring those, and they’re performing direct discrimination in that, and it concerns me and the LGBT community itself,” stated Miller.

Officer Sam Brown, the spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department, said there is no evidence to support a hate crime right now. In the state of Mississippi, hate crime law does not mention sexual orientation or gender identity.

Miller said, “We have to do something. We have to do it now. We’re calling on state representatives here to do what they should. There are somethings that we sit back and watch our government and our city leaders talk about, and we are looking for a particular situation as to what is a priority in our city. We have to prioritize what we’re going to change.”

At this time, the investigation for Jackson is still ongoing. Family and close friends will have a memorial service for her on Sunday.