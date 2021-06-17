Jackson police investigate homicide on Ford Avenue

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday morning.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the shooting happened outside of a home in the 300 block of Ford Avenue. He said the victim was shot after a fight with another man. The victim died at the scene.

Brown said the suspect left the scene on a white motorcycle. There’s no description of the suspect at this time.

If you have any information about the case, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories